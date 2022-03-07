Mary Ann McClellan, 80, of Ludington, died Feb. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1941, in Ludington, to Morice M. and Helen E. (Benson) Magnusen.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Ludington High School and operated her own travel agency before retirement.
She is survived by a sister Beverly Knee of Wabash, Indiana. She was proceeded in death by her parents, nephew Randy Magnusen and her brother Morris Robert Magnusen.
There will be no formal services.
Preferred memorials are to the Mason County Animal Control and Shelter or the Mason County PAWS Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.