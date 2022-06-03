Mary Ann McClellan, age 80, of Ludington, passed away Feb. 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 3 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

