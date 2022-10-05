Mary Ann (Morse) Garey, 69, of Jacksonville, Texas, formerly of Scottville, passed away Sept. 29, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in Ludington on Sept. 22, 1953, to her loving parents, Cecil and Sylvia Morse.
Mary had a deep love for animals. Horses were her passion from her childhood to the present. One of her favorite stories was about her first horse Buddy and how she would ride him out by the state park to jump the jetties along the beach. Without a doubt, many a herd, flock and pack were waiting to guide her home on her final day.
Mary was blessed with four daughters Kay (Morse) Dust (the eldest), Erica (Garey) Diem and Jessica (Garey) Johnson (twins), and Monica Lee Garey (the youngest).
Mary will be greatly missed by her friends and family, and especially so by her husband, William “Willie” Garey. Mary and Willy created many cherished memories together, seeing much of the United States on long hauls traveling in the 18-wheeler. They shared many years in the kitchen; Willie’s creations with food were a wonderful delight to Mary and her family. Over the years, Willie prepared a great variety of gourmet treats for Mary, and together the family shared many memorable meals.
Mary is survived by her husband William David Garey; her daughters Erica (Garey) Diem, Jessica (Garey) Johnson and Kay (Morse) Dust; her grandchildren Jon McKinley III, Joshua Meisenheimer, Jody Ann Meisenheimer and Catlin Diem; her great-grandchildren Jon McKinley IV, Jake McKinley and Jax McKinley; her in-laws William and Pat (Garey) Ely, Max and Jean (Garey) Gable and Vern and Kathy (Garey) Beeman; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her loyal dogs Noah and Zip.
Mary is preceded in death by her youngest daughter Monica Lee Garey; her parents Cecil and Syliva (Collins) Morse; her sister Carol (Morse) Kanouse and Carol’s husband Ward Kanouse; her mother- and father-in-law Leona and Phillip G. Garey Sr.; and her brothers-in-law Peter, Carl and Phillip J. Garey.
Mary stayed connected with loved ones for countless hours via phone calls. We will miss those calls. We love and miss you, Mom.