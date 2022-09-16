Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022; 19 days after losing the love of her life. Mary was born on Feb. 4, 1928, to Ed and Elizabeth Carolan. She graduated from Lowell High School class of ’44 and the Bradshaw Business College. She worked as the Office Manager at the D.T. Sullivan Coal Company in Lowell. After marrying Don in Massachusetts, she moved with him to the Detroit area to begin their life together. Mary was a stay-at-home mother and volunteered in numerous activities for her children.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, knitting and music. She never lost her love for her Irish traditions, New England and the ocean. She always had room for a good donut or ice cream! She was also very active in the scouting program for over 42 years receiving numerous awards and volunteering
long after her own children were grown.
Don and Mary are survived by their six children Kathleen (Ed) Papes, Doreen (Mike) Cricelli, Ed Couturier, Phil (Tami) Couturier, Paul (Julie) Couturier and Jim (Brenda) Couturier; her 13 grandchildren Stacy (Matthew) Wallach, Matthew (Humayra) Papes, Sean Papes, Todd Cricelli, Ryan (Sarah) Cricelli, Caitlyn Cricelli, Joshua Gaudette, Melissa Gaudette, Casey Couturier, Sydney Couturier, Jackie Couturier, Brooklyn Couturier and Dylan Couturier; and four great-grandchildren Dylan Wallach, Connor Wallach, Avery Cricelli and Cameron Cricelli; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held for Don on Aug. 27 at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Rochester Hills. He was buried with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Mary’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Rochester Hills. She will be buried alongside her husband.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to Alzheimer or Parkinson’s research.