Mary E. VandenHeuvel, age 72, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Scottville to John and Hazel (Holden) Griswold.
Mary graduated from Scottville High School in 1965. She worked, for a time, at Watch Case, a waitress at a few restaurants around Scottville and for McCormick’s as a truck driver. Her last job was with DHS where she worked as a clerk.
Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed needlecraft and beading. She loved her cats and loved caring for them.
She married Robert VandenHeuvel on Feb. 13, 1998 in Ludington. They shared 22 years together.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; her son John Griswold of Hart; her stepdaughter, Shelley VandenHeuvel of Ludington; and two step grandchildren, Brandon and Courtney Krause.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, Carl Luttrell.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com