Mary Elizabeth Tucker, 67, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 11, 2023. Mary was born on Oct. 31, 1955 in Lombard, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Joanne (Nelson) Niemiec and graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1973. She was a long time employee at Old Hamlin Restaurant, having worked there over 40 years, and loved her regulars and customers as much as they loved her.
Mary will be missed by her sons Jason Pomeroy (Heather Garcia) of Manistee, and Brian (Laura) Gregones of Woodstock, Georgia; her stepdaughter Christa (Dan) LaDuke of Ludington; her grandchildren Anthony Gregones, Luke Gregones, Brittany Irwin, Rachel Irwin and Alexander Irwin; her brothers Joe (Yong) Niemiec, John (Theresa) Niemiec; and her sister Missy Rosales and sister in law, Andi Niemiec.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jerry Niemiec; and her husband Marty Tucker, who passed away on May 21, 2023.
Losing Marty just a few weeks prior took its toll on her. She tried to remain strong on the outside but her heart simply broke beyond repair — proof they couldn’t be kept apart for very long.
Mary was an absolute joy to be around. She loved old cars as much as Marty did. If there are Hot Rods in heaven, I am sure they have their hands on one by now. Mary also enjoyed gardening and playing ball with her grandsons. Without hesitation, Mary was the nicest, most upbeat person we have ever known. She was a very generous person and loved surprising her family with thoughtful gifts.
Cremation has taken place and her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for both Mary and Marty at Old Hamlin Restaurant on Monday, June 19, from 3-7 p.m.
Her family wish special thank you to Chris and Marsha Papadakos for all their love and support.
Please visit Mary’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Mary with her family.