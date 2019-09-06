Mary Jane Petersen, 92, of Ludington, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Goodrich) Rawley.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Dominican High School, in Detroit, in the class of 1944. She entered Siena Heights University, then transferred to the University of Detroit. During that time she played tenor sax in the marching band as well as playing in Patti King & Her Queens of Swing, an all-girls dance band.
Mary Jane graduated with a degree in social work. For a short time she worked as a social worker for the City of Detroit.
Mary Jane left Detroit when her parents bought Sun Set Bluff Resort in Ludington. She then began her teaching career in Ludington.
Mary Jane married Alden Petersen on Sept. 1, 1951, during a double ceremony with brothers marrying sisters. In 1956, their daughter Callie was born, and Mary Jane resumed teaching for the Scottville Schools grades K-4, where she retired after 30 years.
Mary Jane enjoyed reading, sewing and traveling in their camper and motorhome throughout the United States, including Alaska, Canada, British Columbia and Mexico.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alden Petersen; her daughter, Callie; granddaughter, Amie (Jerry) Wilson; great-granddaughters, Emily and Haley; and her nephews, Robert Petersen and Brian Petersen.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Alden; her brothers, Robert Rawley and Frank Rawley; her sister, Ruth Ann Petersen; and her brothers-in-law, James Petersen, Carl Peterson and Delwyn Petersen.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.