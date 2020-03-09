Mary Jane Walsh, 88, of Ludington and Key Largo, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Janet, in Traverse City. She was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Detroit, the daughter of John Baker and Jane (Blake) Stewart.
Mary Jane married the love of her life, Thomas James Walsh, in May 1952 at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church in Royal Oak.
Mary Jane and Tom left Royal Oak to raise their five daughters on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan in Ludington. Mary Jane served as the deputy registrar of deeds for Mason County for 32 years. Upon her retirement, she and Tom enjoyed spending their time between homes in Key Largo and on Hamlin Lake in Ludington.
Mary Jane was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington and San Pedro Catholic Church in Islamorada, Florida.
Mary Jane is survived by her five daughters, Debra (Randy) Plowe, Janet (Thomas) Upthegrove, Mary Jo (Blake) Fry, Susan (Eric) Shelly, and Julie (Craig) Upton; five granddaughters; one grandson; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Tom, at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at San Pedro Catholic Church in Islamorada. A celebration of Mary Jane’s life will be held on Hamlin Lake this summer.
Those wishing to honor Mary Jane with a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Lakeshore Food Club or H.E.L.P., Hands Extended Loving People.
“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known – and even that is an understatement.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
