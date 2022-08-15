Mary JoAnn Badner, age 81, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Ashville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn (Endler) Strohmier. Mary graduated from Cresson High School, class of 1959. She married Robert Badner on Jan. 22, 1960, in Washington, D.C. He passed away on Jan. 24, 2018.
Mary enjoyed playing bridge, bingo, and euchre. Most of all, she liked to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons Robert D. Badner and his wife Michele Badner of Roscommon, and Gary D. Badner of Cadillac; her grandchildren Shanin K. Barnett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, William R. Badner of Bay Village, Ohio, and Nicklas T. Badner of Roscommon; and many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents and her ex-husband Robert, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Fran and Jack Strohmier and Ruth Hruska.
A Celebration of Life for Mary will be planned for a future date.
