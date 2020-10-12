Mary L. Shimel, age 88, of Ludington passed away peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Erie Twp., to Fredrick and Naomi (Becker) Yape. Mary married the late Fred B. Shimel on Nov. 12, 1954. She was a loving and caring house wife and mother to five children. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ludington. Besides her children, Mary had a great fondness for her cats and she enjoyed puzzles.
She will be missed by her children Harry (Judelyn) Shimel of Ludington, Ralph Shimel of Tennessee, Linda (Wayne) Smith of Tennessee, Louwan Norman of Holt and Margie of Temperance; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters Naomi Durbin and Emily Blaire, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her sisters Clare, Frances, Blanche and Sonja, and her brother Fred.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, the Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor Ron Mills officiating. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest with her family at Toledo Memorial Park.
Contributions in Mary’s name may be directed to the Ludington Seventh-Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 233, Ludington MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.