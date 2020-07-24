Mary L. Wood, 79, of Ludington, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home. She was born June 5, 1941, in Gladwin, the daughter of William and Helen (Helms) Wood.
Mary graduated from Pontiac Central High School and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 1965. She also received graduate degrees from Central Michigan University and the University of Maryland.
Mary taught school in the Peace Corps in Harar, Ethiopia, from 1962-1964.
Mary enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966, and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1987 after 20 years of service.
Mary is survived by her stepson, Gary; her brother, William R. Wood of Florida; her nephew, Timothy (Natalie) Wood; and two great-nephews, Conor and Ronan; her great-niece, Ava; her friend, Annie Murphy of Florida; and her friends, Pam, Dave, Josh and Jake Bader of Ludington.
Mary was married to Col. William C. Glisson, U.S. Army retired, who preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her father, William Wood; and her mother, Helen McCall.
Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com