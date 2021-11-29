Mary Lou Hendon, 88, of Ludington, was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Jack Gary Hendon, on Nov. 23, 2021. Mary passed away surrounded by her children at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Mary was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Muskegon, to parents, Peter and Belle Heykoop.
Mary graduated from Western Michigan Christian School in 1951, where she was a cheerleader and lettered in basketball. Mary often described herself as very “speedy” (on the court). Ever the firecracker, she would put on bright red nail polish and lipstick after leaving the watchful eye of her father. Mentioned in her yearbook as the “smallest girl in class,” she had the biggest sense of humor.
Mary caught the eye of Jack Hendon, also of Muskegon, at a church event and they were married on May 2, 1952. Jack and Mary devoted their lives to service, community and family. They moved to Ludington in 1962 and were active members in the community. Mary lived by the motto, “always leave a place better than you found it.” This was evident in all of the homes they built, bought, improved and sold in Ludington. Together Jack and Mary made an art of “flipping houses” long before HGTV made it popular.
While raising four children, Mary served as the President of the Ludington Jaycees Auxiliary and shared her love of music with the Ludington Melodiers. She attended weekly services at the Community Church of Ludington. Jack and Mary believed in the value of hard work, a lesson they instilled in each of their children. Mary was co-owner and operator of Mar-Sal’s Tots-to-Teens clothing store in Ludington, while Jack owned Dawn’s Family Shoes across the street.
Mary moved to Grand Haven in 2002 and volunteered at First Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for more than 10 years in the North Ottawa Hospital gift shop.
Mary loved watching Michigan State and the Detroit Tigers. She was an avid fan and looked forward to March Madness (and the family bracket competition) each year. While Mary loved watching the games on TV, she cheered the loudest for her kids and grandkids on the field.
Mary moved back to Ludington in 2019. She loved working in her garden, watching the birds and deer and playing on her piano. Mary played an assortment of songs (by ear), including hymns and quick little tunes she grew up hearing her mom play.
Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons Jack (and Cindy) Hendon of Fremont and Jeff (and Janet) Hendon of Lansing; her two daughters Diana (and Tom) Bloomer of Southport, North Carolina, and Lisa (and Tyler) Bollaert of Fruitport; her 11 grandchildren Jason (and Deann) Bloomer, Jenny (and Jimmy) Snyder, Rachel (and Ryan) DeKuiper, Caleb (and Liz) Hendon, Nick (and Stephanie) Hendon, Sean (and Jennie) Hendon, Audrey (and Adam) Adani, Claire Hendon, Jared (and Sydney) Bollaert, Logan (and Ida, fiancée) Bollaert and Ethan (and Hannah, fiancée) Bollaert; and 10 great-grandchildren Sam, Katie, Wesley, Jack, Samantha, Michael, Sydney, Hayley, Jackson and Elliot.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband Jack; brothers Joe, John, Peter, Bill, George and David; and, sisters Grace, Belle Mae, Jennie and Betty.
Those who knew Mary know she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, North Ottawa Community Hospital, or Western Michigan Christian School.