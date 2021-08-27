Mary Louise (Keating) Hodges, age 62, of Dowling, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She was born Dec. 25, 1958, in Ludington, Michigan, to Donald “Pete” and Lillian (Peterson) Keating.
Mary married the love of her life and best friend, Robert “Bob” Hodges, on Aug. 16, 1980, in Ludington.
Mary was an avid gardener having landscaped over five acres of their property and was once featured in the Thornapple Garden Club’s annual summer garden tour.
She worked for 13 years as a caterer at the Kellogg Company through Aramark. She loved working with people and caring for them through food. Because food was so central to her life, many of her travels and hobbies centered around dishes she loved to enjoy herself or prepare for others.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Bob; three children, Danielle (Jason) Holley, Allison Hodges, and Adam (Erin) Hodges; granddaughter, Riley Marie Hodges; mother, Lillian Keating; four siblings, Kareen (Tony) Monton, Beth (James) Nickelson, Carol (Ervin) Campbell, and Michael (Lorie) Keating; mother-in-law, Mary Hodges; as well as a loving extended family and two dogs, Mauricio “Mo” and Molly.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Pete Keating, and her father-in-law, James Hodges.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, 3627 Linden Avenue SE at 36th Street, one block west of Eastern Avenue, Grand Rapids, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mary loved the Ludington State Park and her family asks you consider supporting the park by making a charitable donation in her name through www.friendsofludintonstatepark.org.
Mary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Glenn Arbor Hospice for all of the care and compassion they have shown and given during this difficult time.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Mary’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, visit www.michigancremation.com.