Mary Louise Zimmerman, aka Mary from Meijer, entered the Gates of Heaven March 31, 2022. She was released from her illness here on earth to be in a better place, with no more pain and suffering.
Mary was born July 8, 1943 in Lynn, Massachusetts. She graduated from Medford High School in Medford, Massachusetts, in 1962. Her early career included data processing of classified information for North American Aviation and the U.S. Army.
The Lord blessed Mary with her first child in 1969. Mary was fortunate enough to have four children. She spent many hours as a volunteer at the schools, Girl Scout trooper leader and PTO board member. She gave her heart and soul into raising her children.
Soon after becoming an empty nester, Mary sought employment at Meijer in Ludington. There she found her extended family and another purpose in life. For 22 years, she looked forward to every day she was able to serve the store and the customers. Mary made the trip to Meijer an event rather than a chore. She kept shiny pennies in her pocket for the children to ride Sandy the Pony. While working, she would keep extra cash on her to cover anyone that was short on money. Mary always had the biggest smile on her face, a listening ear and a prayer she would say with you. The joy her position at Meijer brought her reflected to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary loved the community as much as the community loved her.
Mary is survived by her children Mike Sayen of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Rich (Helen) Sayen of Vista, California, and Katy (Josh) Johnson of Midland; her grandchildren Padah Sayen, Genesis Sayen, Jaida Sayen, Ashley Herman, Katelyn Herman and Hunter Herman; her sister Barbara and family; and her great friends Flo, Marguerite, Colleen, Teresa, Maxine and Jessica
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Betsy Zimmerman Beldock.
A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Stearns Hotel in Ludington.
One of Mary’s lifelong wishes was to make a large donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She was never able to fulfill her dream while on earth. To achieve this wish of hers, we have set up a GoFundMe page to make her dream come true.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/marys-donation-dream?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.