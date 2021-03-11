Mary M. Lemke, age 87, of Ludington, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to Edward and Ethel (Gilreath) Smith. On Oct. 12, 1953, Mary married a handsome military man, Russell E. Lemke in Ludington. She followed him to Colorado and lived there until Russell was discharged three years later. They returned home to Ludington, and Mary worked for many companies in the area, but she enjoyed her time at Star Watch Case and Handy Things.
Mary and Russell loved to travel. Whether it was a drive around town or trips to Florida, she was always up for an adventure! Often Mary and Russell would camp on their adventures and they enjoyed that very much. Mary also loved crafts especially ceramics and flowers. She had designed many floral arrangements for many weddings.
Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 67 years Russell Lemke; her children Donald (Karen) Lemke of Ludington, Kathy Lange of Ludington and Judy Perski of Free Soil; her 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great, great-granddaughter; her siblings, Leonard, Ann and Barbara; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son Raymond Lemke and nine siblings.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.