The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Nichols at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew as Celebrant. Friends may visit with her family on Thursday evening, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Mary’s wishes were that memorials be directed to the City of Ludington (memo: Waterfront playground) for financial sustaining of the Children’s Waterfront Park Playground, or to Caritas’s Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Church in Custer.
