Mary V. Wilson, 89, of Ludington, passed away on May 1, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 3, with visitation at 11 a.m., and service at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be directed to the Scottville Clown Band Music Scholarship Fund. The family requests that only fully vaccinated friends attend to protect Mary’s unvaccinated grandchildren and great-grandchildren Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
