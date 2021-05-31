MaryAnn Chaffee, 78, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Ludington to the late Joseph and Regina Betka.
MaryAnn retired from Scotty’s where she was employed for 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered for and supported hospice. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. Her hobbies included making jewelry, gardening and running their food truck in the summers. God, family and friends were important to her. MaryAnn will be remembered for her commitment to her husband, being a loyal friend, the fun she brought to any occasion, her planning and organizational abilities and her generosity toward others.
In addition to her parents, her husband Larry, her sisters Mickey Belke and Arlene Barrett and her brother Joseph Betka preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children Scott (Sherry) Chaffee, Tracy (Debi) Chaffee and Lisa (Chris) Cordes; sister Gina Benz; brother Alvin Betka; seven grandchildren Brandon Chaffee, Karlee (Dave) Smoes, Joe (Megan) Chaffee, Amanda (Matt) Kessel, Tejay Chaffee, Rebecca Cordes and Seth Cordes; five great-grandchildren; and, several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thank you to Rosie Wright and Deb Dunham for the excellent help and care provided to MaryAnn.
To honor MaryAnn’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.beaconfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Pere Marquette Charter, 5177 US-10 STE B, Ludington, MI, 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.