MaryEllen Smith, 93, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Ludington, the daughter of Axel and Elin (Sedlander) Holmstrom.
MaryEllen is survived by her daughter Lynn Smith; sons Michael (Stephanie) Smith and Craig (Michelle) Smith; grandchildren Haily (Ben) Papes, Katie (PJ) Beuke, Ryan Folkema, Cody (Jennifer) Smith and Spencer (Erin) Smith; and, nine great-grandchildren.
On Sept. 17, 1949, in Ludington, she married Charles Neil Smith, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 1996. MaryEllen was also preceded in death by her parents; and, brothers Roger Holmstrom and Russell Holmstrom.
Services and interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington, will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 South Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, MI 49431, ludingtonmaritimemuseum.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, oversees arrangements. www.beaconfh.com