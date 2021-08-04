Marylyn Brown, age 92, of Ludington passed away June 29, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. The family requests that everyone who attends wears a mask and is mindful of social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

