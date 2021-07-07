Marylyn Mae Brown, age 92, of Ludington passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021. She was born April 30, 1929 in Milwaukee to John and Alvina (Altschwager) Hof. Marylyn graduated from Ludington High School in 1947 and married Robert Brown on May 17, 1952.
Marylyn worked as an executive secretary for Consumers Power for 18 years until her retirement in 1987. She also spent time working for Handy Things, Holland Hospital and West Shore Community College. Marylyn was a member of the Community Church in Ludington. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling and taking trips to Las Vegas with her husband.
Marylyn will be greatly missed by her children John (Elizabeth Ann) Brown of Ludington, Jane (Terry Paddon) Brown of Grand Rapids and Julie (William) Aardema of Portage; her brother Vernon Hof of Mesa, Arizona; her grandchildren Jennifer (Andy) Tallmun, Robert (Heidi) Brown, Beth (Ryan) Davidson, Emily Kinner, Mitchell Kinner and Addie (Jordan) Rose; and her nine great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Marylyn was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her sisters Jean Smith and Lavona Granger and her brother Allen Hof.
Memorial contributions in Marylyn’s name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.