Matthew Joseph Mauer, 93, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
