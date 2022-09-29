Matthew Joseph Mauer, 93, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Matt was born April 21, 1929, in Kalamazoo. He was the son of Mathew Paul Mauer and Elizabeth Kalinowski Mauer. He married the love of his life, Nancy Lee Robbins, on Nov. 19, 1955.
Matt graduated from Michigan State University in 1958. After having several jobs in southern Michigan and West Unity, Ohio, Matt and Nancy purchased a dairy farm in Victory Township.
He milked cows for 35 years before retiring. Since retiring from dairying, he has worked as a greeter at Meijer until just before his 91st birthday. He loved talking to people, finding out where they were from.
Matt served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and American Legion. Matt served on the Victory Township Tax Board for many years.
Matt is survived by his wife of almost 67 years Nancy Mauer; children Mary Elizabeth Cregg (John Cregg), Joseph Matthew Mauer (Minde Mae Minster Mauer), William Andrew Mauer (Ann Husted Mauer), Ann Marie Clark (Mike Clark), Thomas Paul Mauer (Daniell Lindberg Mauer), Karen Lemke (Don Lemke), Robert James Mauer (Ashley Jabrocki Mauer), Sally Ann Jackomino (Tony Jackomino), Martha Jo Foster (Tim Foster) and Daniel Lee Mauer; 33 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four great, great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Betty Simonds, Mike Mauer (Julie), Barbara Mauer and Richard (Sharon) Mauer; and sister-in-law, Jean Ann, survives.
Matt’s son, Phillip John Mauer died in a farming accident Aug. 19, 1980. Hopefully, he is waiting at Heaven’s Gate to welcome his father home. Matt’s brother, Edwin Mauer, also preceded him in death.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Matt will be laid to rest at South Victory Cemetery.
