Maureen Cerny of Traverse City passed away surrounded by her family at the Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida, on Feb. 4, 2023, after dealing with multiple system atrophy for three years. Maureen was born to Rose and Maurice Brady in Montreal, Quebec, on Dec. 26, 1941, and grew up in Montreal in the warm home of her mother and extended family. Her childhood was highlighted by her stays at summer camp every year where she memorized every camp song she ever heard. When Maureen was 12, her mother met and married Odin Hougen and they moved from city life to milepost 883 on the Alaska highway in Canada’s Yukon Territory, where her brother Odin was born. After Odin’s lodge business burned, the family moved to Surrey, British Columbia, near Vancouver. It was there that Maureen attended high school, graduated from nursing school, and began her nursing career. In 1965 Maureen joined her best friend in Ann Arbor, where she met a young graduate student in hospital administration, Ralph Cerny. The two were married on May 20, 1967, in Surrey, British Columbia. Maureen continued her nursing profession as Ralph’s career moved them to Omaha, Nebraska, Ludington and finally Traverse City. Along the way they welcomed sons Tim, Tyler and Ryan. Upon Ralph’s retirement the couple began spending winters in Sarasota, Florida. Maureen was a dedicated member of PEO, both in Traverse City and in Sarasota, where she served as president of her Gulf Coast PEO group for many years. She was a longtime member of First Congregational Church in Traverse City and Church of the Palms in Sarasota. She rarely needed to use a hymnal, as she had memorized the lyrics to virtually all the hymns when she was young. She enjoyed serving members in the care ministry at First Congregational Church. Maureen could often be seen walking her beloved dogs in their Slabtown neighborhood in Traverse City. Her greatest achievement and true love of her life was to mother her sons, and to be “Bubbi” to her nine grandchildren. She loved daily happy hours, pontoon cruises on Long Lake, and entertaining friends and family with big meals and great laughs. She is survived by her husband Ralph; sons Tim (Michele), Tyler (Jennifer) and Ryan (Valerie); grandchildren Jacob (Erika), Joel and Kale Cerny; Olivia, Ella and Lily Cerny; and Morgan, Michael and Allie Cerny; and, brother Odin Hougen (Leanna). The family plans to have a memorial service in May in Traverse City. Kindly share thoughts and memories with her family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
