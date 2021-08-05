Maxine G. (Wallace) Brown, 96, of Ludington died in Lansing on Saturday, July 31, 2021, of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family and was loved and cared for by the outstanding staff of Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living Facility for the last seven years.
Maxine was born May 1, 1925, in Bear Lake, and at age 18 she graduated from Benzie County Normal so she could teach school. She taught school for a short time before meeting the love of her life, Al P. Brown. They married in 1945 and spent 66 years together before Al’s death in 2011.
Max was a loving, dedicated mother to four children, Wally, Sandra (John) Yee, Kevyn (deceased) and Bobbi Jeene (Tony) Essenmacher. She was a devoted grandmother who cherished time with her grandchildren, Deana (Mark) Kerschner, Karen (Brian) Mumy, Andy, Melissa (Jamie) Kessler, Ryan (Kelsey) Essenmacher and Katy (Aleks) Serba, and her great-grandchildren Reese, Ethan, Beck, Morgan and Briar. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Private graveside services were held at Benzonia Township Cemetery in Benzonia with Pastor Kenneth Blair officiating.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.