Melissa Ann Cormany, aged 86, of Fountain, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. Melissa was born on March 4, 1934, in Ludington, the daughter of Walter F. and Hazel M. (Luhrs) Smogoleski and graduated from Ludington High School. On April 1, 1955, she married Russell F. Cormany in Ludington and he preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1988.
Melissa worked at K-Mart in Ludington for many years and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer where she also taught Catechism when her children were in school. The wife of a veteran, Melissa was also a member of the Custer Gold Bar VFW Post 5096.
Along with her husband Russell, Melissa was also preceded in death by her parents; her grandson Michael Cormany; her brothers Walter Smogoleski Jr., Lawrence, Glen and Thomas Smogoleski; and her sister Jacquelyn Stevens.
Melissa will be lovingly remembered by her children Russell (Mary) Cormany II, Mark (Barb) Cormany, Jeffrey (Connie) Cormany, Rellis Cormany, Michele Cormany and Danielle (Terry) Lester all of Fountain and Melissa (Robert) Davis of Muskegon; nine grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; one great, great- grandchild; her sister Margaret (Ron) Wilson of Scottville; her brother Jack (Patricia) Smogoleski of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Melissa at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Bachelor Cemetery, Fountain. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and social distancing mandates will be recognized.
Those who wish to remember Melissa with a memorial donation are asked to consider her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit Melissa’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Melissa for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.