Melissa Marie Rees-Herington, 48, of Baldwin, passed away on Dec. 16, 2021. Born Feb. 20, 1973, in Ludington to James Ernest Rees Jr. and Rosanne Marie Rees. An esteemed member of her community she belonged to Yates Fire Department, Red Cross, Lake County Victims Service Unit, Girl Scouts and served on multiple boards in Lake County including clerk of Cherry Valley Township and Baldwin Shrine of the Pines. In her spare time, she loved spending time with family, going camping, kayaking and going to the beach. She is survived by husband Joel Winston Herington Jr.; brother Scott Willey; children Calista Smith, Michael Frey, Jeremy Foreman, Shelby Wolff and Christian Rees; stepchildren Dixie Herington, Elizabeth Herington, Katlin Herington and Phoenix Herington; along with several grandchildren that she loved dearly and many other relatives. She is loved and missed by many and will be held in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
