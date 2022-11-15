Melodey Sue (Cole) Ray, 53, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Melodey was born on Jan. 17, 1969, in Ludington, the daughter of Gary and Linda (Davenport) Cole.
She attended Ludington High School and West Shore Community College’s Corrections program. On Feb. 27, 1999, Melodey married Scott Lane Ray. They shared 25 years together, 23 of those married, and had many fond memories.
Melodey was able to enjoy her life as a stay-at-home mother, caring for her children as well as grandchildren. Previously, Melodey worked at West Michigan Community Mental Health (formally ACMH) as a parent and child advocate.
When Melodey wasn’t putting others first, she could be found on her computer playing bingo and poker. She always looked forward to Monday and Tuesday night when she was able to enjoy her favorite show, “The Voice.”
What Melodey loved most was spending time with her many grandchildren, and her family.
Melodey is survived by her husband, Scott Ray; grandson Tucker Ray; father Gary Cole; brothers Ed and Rob Cole; sons Scott Cole, Kevin Cole, and Cody (Bianca Kirk) Ray and their families; stepchildren Scott, Robert, and Brandi Ray; and 13 grandchildren.
Melodey was preceded in death by her daughter, Chelsey Ray; mother Linda Cole; and grandson Gage Cole.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.