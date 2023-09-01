Melvin Ernest Potter passed away on Aug. 31, 2023 at age 94.
Mel was born in Windsor, Ontario, on Jan. 13, 1929 and later moved with his mother to Michigan. Growing up, he enjoyed roller skating and motorcycles.
Mel married Barbara Sims in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army as a vehicle mechanic during the Korean War. He hand-built the family home and raised his family in Livonia, where he served as a Boy Scout Leader. He worked for 30 years at Ford Livonia Transmission in powerhouse maintenance.
Mel and Barb enjoyed traveling in their motorhome all over the U.S. After retirement, they moved to Val D’Oro, Arizona, where they lived for 20 years in a community with many dear friends.
They moved to Ludington in 2018 to be near family. Mel lost his dear wife Barb in 2020. He has kept busy with home projects and yard work until failing health slowed him down this summer. He was blessed with thoughtful neighbors who kept an eye out for him and provided a helpful hand at times.
Mel is survived by his two brothers Garnet (Sally) Potter and Ken (Mary) Potter; his four children Laurie (Jim) Rankin, Karen (Greg) Mac, Greg (Nancy) Potter and Jim (Kelley) Potter; 10 loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or service. The family asks that those wishing to give a memorial gift consider supporting Newaygo County Compassion Home (for hospice patients) at 20 S. Stewart Ave., Fremont, Ml 49412. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc, 637 E. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412 (231) 924-2130.