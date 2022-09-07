Melvin Leo Hilden, 91, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
