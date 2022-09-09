Melvin Leo Hilden, 91, of Ludington, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022.
Melvin was born July 15, 1931, the son of Vern and Dorothy (King) Hilden. He was a 1950 graduate of Ludington High School. After school he joined the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country in the Korean War, stationed in Oxford, Alabama and Germany. On June 25, 1955, Melvin married his true love, Pearl (Dietz) Hilden. They spent 67 wonderful years together until his passing. For most of his career, Melvin worked at Harrington Tool, working on the car ferries and installing television antennas. He finally retired in 1993 after 39 years of employment.
Melvin was a practicing Catholic and involved in the VFW and American Legion. He loved motorcycles, whether he was riding or just admiring the bike. Melvin also loved to scrapbook. He collected photo albums throughout his life that documented almost every experience he lived through. He adored his cat, Pumpkin, who lived for 22 years. He loved to go camping and spend time outdoors. When he wasn’t outside enjoying nature or being a car buff, he enjoyed bowling and watching John Wayne movies.
Melvin is survived by his wife Pearl (Dietz) Hilden; daughter Gloria (Robert) Hilden Mudget; son Mark Hilden; brother Earl Hilden; sister Edith Sawdy; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Vern Hilden and Dorothy (King) Hilden; daughter Linda Saya; and son Brain Hilden.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Melvin’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hospice of Michigan.
