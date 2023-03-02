Michael Andrew VandeVoorde, age 73, of Custer, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Mike was born on Feb. 11, 1950, in Fremont, the son of CJ and Odene (Way) VandeVoorde, and grew up on a farm in Walkerville where he would graduate from Walkerville High School with the class of 1968. Mike served his country by enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. After several reenlistments, Mike completed his service earning the rank of gunnery sergeant. Upon returning home, Mike served as a deputy sheriff for Oceana County, worked on farms in Missouri and Oklahoma, and finally working as an auto mechanic at Midas in Ludington. On March 24, 1989 he married Janet (Bardos) Allen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer, and they have celebrated almost 34 years together. Mike was very patriotic and proud of his service and was a Life Member of the Custer Gold Bar VFW Post 5096 and the Peacock VFW Post 5315 in Baldwin.
Along with his wife Janet, Mike will be greatly missed by his daughter Dawn (Bryan) Carrier of Ludington; his stepdaughter Tina (Jeff) Kelley of Brethren; his grandchildren Zachary Vande Voorde, Amanda Kelley and Allison Kelley; his sisters Irma McCumber of Ludington, Florence Purchase of Custer and Linda (Harold) Nunn of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents CJ and Odene; his brother Fred VandeVoorde; and his brothers-in-law Arland “Buck” Purchase and Tom McCumber.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mike at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be held for Mike later this summer at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Friends may meet with Mike’s family on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church and the Rosary will be prayed for Mike at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Those who would like to remember Mike with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org) in honor of his wife Janet’s struggle with this difficult disease. Please visit Mike’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Mike with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.