Michael Curtis Crawford, known by friends and family as Mike, died on Jan. 8 at the age of 70 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Mike was born at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to parents Curtis and Marjorie (Marge, nee Fleming) Crawford. When his father retired from the U.S. Air Force, and when he was still very young, the Crawfords moved to Ludington to be closer to family. A lifelong resident, Mike was a graduate of Ludington High School, and attended West Shore Community College, where he studied automotive training. He and his wife of 45 years, Katie, raised their two daughters, Beth and Michelle in Ludington and Scottville.
Although he spent time in automotive, sporting goods and in the Mason County oil fields, Mike’s true calling was as a gifted finish carpenter. As a contractor, he could build a house from the ground up, and worked in every capacity from renovations, to cabinetry, to hand-built floors to stairways. It was his woodwork that really stood out, and he took particular pride in his attention to detail.
Mike was never showy or flashy. He enjoyed pool and pool league, made a mean gin and tonic and loved tinkering with his vehicles. He was particularly proud of one truck that had never been to a shop – in 20 years, he did every bit of maintenance and repair. While relatively quiet in crowds, Mike could be counted on for his dry sense of humor and quiet zingers from the corner. And he loved music: from classical and hard rock one day, to pop, Snoop Dog, Lady Gaga and Petty the next. He was constantly acquiring new sounds to add to his eclectic mix of music choices.
Always an outdoorsman, Mike loved fishing, and hunting, and he had particularly fond memories of rabbit hunting with his brother Steve. He took Top Gun honors at Fin and Feather Club one year, earning top marks across all the categories. He loved to watch wildlife, and lately it was woodpeckers and cardinals that caught his eye.
But most of all, he loved his daughters, and was very proud of them, and who they have become.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Marge, and his brother Steve.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Katie (Wadel) Crawford and daughters Elizabeth (Jaime) Swanson and Michelle (Pat) Pender, and his very special aunt Joann Pfeiffer.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Mason County Mutts or any wildlife conservation organization.