Michael Douglas Schultz, 74, of Pentwater, passed away on May 7, 2022.
Mike was born on April 30, 1948 in Ludington, the son of John and Bessie (Brickley) Schultz. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1967 and was a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike married Patricia Ivancik on Oct. 30, 1970.
Mike was a core maker at Great Lakes Casting. He became an Iron Master after 25 years. Mike retired in 2021 after 48 years of dedicated service. He was a members of UAW Local 1464 and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia Schultz; children Penny (Jesse) James, Michelle (John) Parnell and Douglas Schultz; four grandchildren Levi, Jessica, Eric and Kyle; and many nieces.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers Terry and Gary and his grandson Jordan James.
There are no services planned at this time.
Please share your fond memories of Mike at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.