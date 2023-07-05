Michael Edward Ivinson, 35, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly June 30, 2023. He was born April 8, 1988, in Tawas City, the son of Edward and Lee (Moore) Ivinson.
Michael graduated from Manistee High School in 2006. He was very proud of his veteran family members and followed in their footsteps by enlisting into the U.S. Air Force before graduating high school. Michael was proud to be a veteran. During his service he was stationed at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, Louisiana. He served in one deployment tour in the Afghanistan war in Bagram. He was honorably discharged in 2011.
Michael was certified in electrical and cable antenna maintenance. He was currently employed as a journeyman electrician and engineer at House of Flavors in Ludington. He was previously employed at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, Fastenal, and worked closely with his father growing up for Dish Network. He was a member of the IBEW local 275 union in Coopersville, where he completed his electrical schooling & training.
In his spare time, Michael enjoyed many things. He was a brilliant man who became quickly skilled in anything he put his mind to. A musician at a young age, he played both the guitar and drums. In his younger years he played drums in a band with his friends Curtiss and Jessie (The Hustlers). He shared his love of music with his children and was teaching his son Tanner to also play the guitar like his father taught him. He enjoyed working on classic cars and owned both of his grandfathers’ classic cars. He was very handy, fixing anything you could imagine. Michael also enjoyed fishing, boating on Hamlin Lake, welding, and riding motorcycles. He loved his hobbies and trying new things.
Of all the things Michael loved, spending time with his wife and children was what he loved most. Michael and his wife enjoyed reading books to their kids together and watching them grow. Michael played and helped coach various sports that his children participated in such as baseball, football, soccer, hockey, golf, tennis, basketball, and so much more. He was also the proudest father watching his beautiful daughter learn dance and perform on stage for the Conservatory of Dance and at home.
On April 21, 2007, in Manistee, Michael married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Mandi Morehouse, who survives him. He is also survived by his son Tanner; his daughter Madison; his parents Edward and Lee Ivinson of Bear Lake; his sister Amanda (Nate Grossnickle) Ivinson; his paternal grandmother, Karen (Fred Gill) Ivinson; his maternal grandparents Sherman and Felisa Moore; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ted and Mari Morehouse; his brother-in-law, Joel (Josie) Morehouse; and his niece and nephews Camden, Dempsey, Easton, Finlee and Katie. He loved all of his family so deeply and we know he will fiercely watch over and protect each one of them.
Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edward Ivinson Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, in Ludington, with Pastor Brian Blount officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington; and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael’s wife and two young children.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.