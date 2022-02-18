Michael Gene Hawkins, age 41, of Ludington, formerly of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Michael was born on July 6, 1980, to Michael and Bobbi (Towns) Hawkins in Fort Gordon, Georgia. He graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1998 and went on to attend Pima College. Michael worked at Haworth in Ludington as an assembler.
He enjoyed music, reading, video games and the San Diego Padres.
Michael is survived by his parents Michael and Bobbi Hawkins, his grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., at the American Legion located at 318 N. James St., Ludington, MI 49431.
All family, friends and co-workers are welcome to join.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.