Michael Golo Gwillim, 34, of Pentwater, passed away on June 12, 2022, with friends and family by his side after a lengthy hospital stay. He was born Golo Eduardo DeHerder on Oct. 26, 1987, to Alida DeHerder, and was also known as Golo Maldonado.
After his mother’s death in 1995, Golo was adopted by Jeff and Jill Gwillim in 2000 and changed his name to Michael Golo Gwillim. Mike graduated from Evart High School in 2006 and pursued a career in hospitality. He started as a cook and also was a server and bartender. Mike enjoyed freelance handyman work whilst living in Jeff’s hometown, Pentwater.
Anyone who knew Mike could tell he had a huge heart and as such he enjoyed friends of all ages and backgrounds across Michigan. His friends and family will miss his sweetness and his mischievous sense of humor. Mike was an excellent athlete, including cross country and track at Traverse City West Junior High School. He enjoyed boating, hiking, disc golf and downhill skiing.
Michael is survived by his daughter Adaleigh Gwillim and her mother Taylor Vincent; fiancé’ Debbie Whitney; his parents; grandparents Louise and Charles May; siblings John Gwillim, Jennifer Rempfer, Christine Gwillim, Randy de Herder, Carmen Maldonado and Jose Maldonado; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins; and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Alida and grandparents Stuffy and Barbara Gwillim and Earl and Irene Rennpage.
A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist, 82 S. Hancock, Pentwater, on Aug. 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Interment will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Adaleigh Gwillim’s college fund.