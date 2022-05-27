Michael H. Fuller, age 79, passed away May 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father Sidney B. Fuller; his mother June Highland Fuller; and his wife of 47 years Sandra Lorenz Fuller. He is survived by his three children Patrick of Okemos, Kim Fuller of Mears and Michael Fuller Jr. of Hart; sister Janice Fuller Bailey (David) of Grand Rapids; and, brother Sidney Fuller of Lakeland, Florida, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Mike was an avid outdoorsman all his life and a successful businessman who with his wife, created a profitable campground in Silver Lake. Later in life, Mike was plagued with the mental illness of bipolar disease which dramatically changed the course of his life. The family wishes that everyone who remembers Mike, take a moment and pray for those with mental illness. A Celebration of Life will be held June 4, from 2-4 p.m. at 2509 N. 56th Ave., Hart.
+1
+1
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What is the farthest distance you’ve run in a race at one time?
You voted: