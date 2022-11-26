Michael James Bucher, 69, of Hart, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

