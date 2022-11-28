Michael James Bucher, 69, of Hart, formally of Muskegon, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, on his way to deer hunt.
Michael was born on March 4, 1953, in Muskegon, the son of Hubert and Jean (Rasinske) Bucher. In 1971, he graduated from Reeths-Puffer High School.
On Jan. 4, 2002, Michael married his forever love, and best friend, Kelly Jo (Fox) Bucher.
Michael enjoyed being his own boss. In 2015, he was able to retire from the contracting business. With his newfound spare time, Michael could be found in the lakes and rivers, fishing year-round. Michael was also a passionate hunter. During the season he would harvest deer and turkey for his family. Michael also enjoyed woodworking.
Michael is survived by his wife Kelly; children Keith (Erin) Burkett, Erin (Buddy) Watson and Julie (Danny) Lynn; grandchildren Laine, Lauren, Hunter, Grayson and Piper; sisters Linda (Paul) Anderson and Carol (Doyle) Gray; and many dear friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Jean Bucher.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.