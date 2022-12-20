Michael James Shaffer, 53, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 with his best friend by his side.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, kayaking and camping. He loved anything with a motor on it! Often, he would take his motorcycle out and enjoy the road. When he wasn’t on a motorcycle, he would be out on the property or trails on his Razor. He had a smile and laugh that could light up any dim room. He was known for his wit and sense of humor. And the best stories!
Above all else, Michael loved being a father to his children Cody and Cassidy. Michael will be missed by his long-time love and best friend Molly, family, friends and anyone fortunate to have known him.
Michael is survived by his mother Sheryl; stepfather Tom Anderson; son Cody (Sandra) Shaffer; daughter Cassidy Shaffer; the one who’s been by his side each and everyday as Michael battled cancer, Molly Austin; daughters Ashley and Ally Austin; grandchildren Brantley and Skylar; cousins Kellie Cruz and family, Pat Seward and family; aunts Leola Gajeski and family, Chris (Richard) Weinert and family; and, all of his many friends and co-workers that have been there for Michael.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Rodney Shaffer; paternal grandparents John and Rosalyn Shaffer; maternal grandparents Merle and Cleo Arehart; aunt Wendy Seward; and, uncle Stan Gajeski.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to further the research to cure glioblastoma.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.