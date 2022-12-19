Michael James Shaffer, 53, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to further the research to cure glioblastoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Will Michigan's football team win the national championship?
You voted: