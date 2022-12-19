Michael James Shaffer, 53, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to further the research to cure glioblastoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

