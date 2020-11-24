Michael Jay Stoel, 63, of Fountain, formerly of Holland, went to his Lord and Savior on Nov. 22, 2020.
Michael was born in Redlands, California, on Feb. 11, 1957. He followed in his dad’s footsteps by pursuing a life in construction and flatwork. Michael married Shannon Wolters on Jan. 15, 1983 and they had two daughters and a son. Michael and Shannon worked side-by-side building houses and doing concrete.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Clara Stoel. He leaves behind his wife, Shannon; daughters Jessica (Jake) Tenney and Samantha (Steven) Savich; son Tyrel (Stephanie) Stoel; beloved grandchildren Tanner and Lillian Savich; sisters Kitty (Richard) Winkelaar, Jan Tuls, Chris (Tony) Walbrun, Karen Bouwens, Joan Kruse and Jackie (Larry) Slagh; father- and mother-in-law Roland and Sandra Wolters; and brother-in-law Steve (Arlene) Wolters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice and Palliative Care.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.