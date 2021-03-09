Michael John Grams, 72, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2021, at his home in Ludington.
Mike was a 1966 graduate of Ludington High School and attended Grand Rapids Community College, West Shore Community College and Central Michigan University.
He was employed as a custodian for Ludington Area School District for over 30 years and viewed working at the elementary schools as an incredible opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children. He loved the kids, and many of them will still have a memory of Mr. Grams and the fun he brought into their lives.
Mike and Carol Cymbal Wheeler were married on Sept. 21, 2001. They were fans of the late John Prine, and he and Carol danced their first dance to his song, “In Spite Of Ourselves.” Mike truly felt that he had “landed on a rainbow” when Carol and he married. They were devoted to each other for all the nearly 20 years of their marriage.
Mike was a kind person who would do anything for a friend, including giving them the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger, and he’ll be remembered as a man who gave great advice and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Mike had several nicknames over the years, but, the one that stuck the longest was “Dog Dude.” Whenever a stray dog or cat would somehow wander into his life, Mike would bring it home with him and shower it with affection. Friends will remember dogs like Lizard, Dutch, Satan, Food Dog, Stinky, Edgrrr (sic) and, most especially, Pete, his last canine companion. Mike loved Lake Michigan, and he and Pete spent part of every day at the beach.
When he was younger, Mike took great pleasure in camping, biking and canoeing. He loved music and will be remembered not only for his extensive music collection, but also for his ability to find and introduce his friends to outstanding musicians. He was great at telling a story or a joke, and loved to reminisce about the people, places and events of the past.
Mike is survived by his wife Carol; his sister Sally (Walter) Mida; his niece and nephews Carly, Thomas and James; and, many great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepmother Rosemary Grams; his stepsisters Susan (Steve) Sommerfeldt, Diane (Tom) Schoolcraft and Carol (Michael) Smith; and, their families. Mike is also survived by a circle of life-long friends affectionately called the “Goobs” and the “Goobettes.”
Preceding him in death were his parents Rodney and Elizabeth Ann (Griffith) Grams.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal welfare non-profit Mason County Mutts. Internment will at Lakeview Cemetery of Ludington. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.