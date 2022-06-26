Michael L. Kiner, age 83, of Branch, formerly of Holland, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Michael was born on July 22, 1938, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Ramona (Mieras) Kiner. He married Georgia Ferris-Mathews in Jamaica on March 7, 1994. Michael retired in 2000 from Ottawa Gage in Holland after 43 years of dedicated service. He received an honor award of appreciation from the Michigan State Police for assisting the crime lab division, where he helped design and fabricate a deactivator for pipe bombs, which is operated by remote control.
Michael is survived by his wife of 28 years Georgia Kiner; daughters Kathy Adams and Lisa Kiner; stepson Basil (Jennifer) Mathews Jr.; brothers-in-law Gene (Lunell) Ferris and Clarke (Robyn) Ferris; sister-in-law Marilyn (Michael) Irey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends and his dog Bella.
Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter Michele (Mickey) Perpich; siblings Jack (Nick Smith) Kiner and Janice (Bob) Schowalter; mother-in-law Evelyn Ferris; and, brother-in-law William “Bill” Ferris Jr.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place with no service scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.