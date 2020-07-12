Michael LaMonte Jackson of Free Soil passed into the next, Thursday evening in the home he built for his family. He lives on in the hearts of his wife Cheryl; his mother Sara Jackson; his children and their partners Jasmine and Justin Mott, Nate and Francine Jackson, Kayla and Nick Lester, Kelse and Chris Lester, and April and Tom Larsen; as well as his greatly loved 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He will be remembered fondly by two brothers, four sisters, and extended family and friends that span the nation.
A longtime face of Parkdale Block, Mike was a forever hard worker and was always the first to jump in and help on a project that needed doing. Helping his family, his friends and his fellow man was his pride and joy, whether it was a ride, a meal or even just a laugh. And there were lots and lots of laughs from an expert joker who was always ready to share his opinion on the day (or a new all-natural pesticide recipe he was using in his garden.) A gifted musician, Mike often said that music was the universal language, that if only people listened to and made music together, the world would be a better place. For us, “The leader of the band has died,… but his blood runs through my instrument,and his song is my soul.”
A visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. To ensure guidelines are being followed, please limit your visit and for the safety of everyone, face masks will be required while in the building.
A celebration of Mike’s life will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 starting at 5 p.m. at Cheryl and Mike’s home, 273 E. Hoague Rd., Free Soil MI 49411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.