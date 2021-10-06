On Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, Michael Lee Oszust passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 45 years old.
After graduating from Ludington High School, Michael found enjoyment in over-the-road truck driving and most recently he was employed by Whitehall Industries.
He was a lover of the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and boating, but fishing was his true passion. Whether it was ice fishing, fly fishing or river fishing, he spent most of his time putting to good use his amazing fishing equipment collection and boat.
Michael will be greatly missed by his mother Sharon Bonser (Rick Olds); his biological mother Darlene Lukity (Chris); his stepmother Patty Oszust; his brothers Todd “Scoop” Hansen (Michelle), Jonathan Oszust (Kathie); his twin brother Joseph Oszust; his sisters Jonda Light (Jim Hughes) and Shae Harris (Lamonta); his nieces Catlin, Alyni, Haddison, Reagan and Ryan; and his best friends Ben Horacek and Jolene Patterson.
He was preceded in death and is joined in Heaven by his grandparents, Arnold and Elaine Koegler, and his father, John Oszust.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ludington, with Pastor David Goehmann officiating.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.