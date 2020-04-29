Michael “Mickey” Richard Patulski Sr., age 73, of Scottville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Mickey was born in Manistee to Mary Ellen (Fearnow) and Joseph Martin Patulski.
Mike was a graduate of Manistee High School and was a loyal employee to Pandrol-Jackson, for over 30 years. He loved fishing, fast-pitch softball, MCC sports and his friends. For those who not only shared in the laughs and great memories, but also comforted him through the difficult times, his family sincerely thanks you.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Lisa) Jr. of Scottville and Todd (Rachel) of Lynchburg, Virginia; daughter Andrea and fiancé Nick Adlem of Liverpool, England; grandchildren, Leana (Tim) Tarrant and Michael Patulski III, Lauren (Andrew) Higgins, Hannah, Alicja, and Izak Patulski, and Kayla Twiss; great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Emerson Tarrant; three brothers, Robert, David and Daniel (Darlene) Patulski.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are not immediate plans for a memorial service. Tentative plans are to celebrate his life on the evening of July 17 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you continue to help your community and support it’s relief efforts.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.