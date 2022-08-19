Michael “Mike” John Warner, 74, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 11, 2022. Mike was born on Aug. 5, 1948, to Louise (Durie) Warner and Jackson Warner. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1967, where he played varsity football and basketball.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and after completing his basic training in Gulfport, Mississippi, was assigned to the Seabees 133rd Mobile Construction Battalion; he spent much of his service period on deployments in Guam and Okinawa. Mike enjoyed occasional reunions with his Seabee buddies over his post-service years.
After returning home from the Navy, Mike attended Ferris State College and graduated with degrees in applied science — machine tool and trades technical education. He worked at Whitehall Industries in Ludington for 25 years (retiring at age 72), where he enjoyed the many co-worker friendships that he established during his career.
Mike had a large collection of music that he enjoyed sharing with his nieces during their visits. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan, seldom missing a game. One of his favorite pastimes was cruising the scenic Mason County roads in his pick-up truck; his favored routes included Lakeshore Drive along the Lake Michigan shoreline and sand dunes to the State Park, around Hamlin Lake and along the back roads to Pentwater.
Mike is remembered as a kind and generous brother and uncle. He is survived by sisters Luci Morin and Vickie Warner; brother Paul (Joni) Warner; nephew Jason Meade; nieces Michelle Sarto, Teresa Malmquist, Anna Malmquist and Kara Martin; great-nieces Alexandra Hernandez, Sophia and Rachel Sarto and Jada Silhomme; and, great-nephew Matthew Sarto. Mike was preceded in death by his father Jackson Warner and his mother Louise (Warner) Ellis.