Michael “Mike” R. Goodrich (69), of Free Soil, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021. Mike was born on Jan. 24, 1952, in Manistee, to the late Harold M. and Mary A. (Hansen) Goodrich.
Mike was a graduate of Free Soil High School, Class of 1971. In the ongoing years of his life, he held various jobs that focused on working with his hands. In the years before his mother’s passing, he aided in taking care of her in the family home. After leaving the work force, Mike continued to work with his hands by getting involved with numerous woodworking projects and solving problems around the family home with creative ideas.
He is survived by three siblings William (Linda) Goodrich, Sharon (Dan) Janicki and Edward Goodrich. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew Jodi (Scott) Goodrich-Morrison, Lisa Janicki-Krause, Deborah (Eric) Sherman, Mark (Beth) Goodrich and Kayla Janicki, along with numerous cousins that share fond memories of him.
Cremation has taken place and no funeral service is scheduled at this time. Burial will occur at a later date.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.